Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Shiv Sena founder and father, Bal Thackeray, on his death anniversary, at Shivtirth in Dadar, Mumbai. Earlier, party MP Sanjay Raut also remembered Bal Thackeray as his teacher.

Sharing a picture with Thackeray, Raut wrote on X, "Respectful greetings! May there never be another such great guru." Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant also paid tribute, stating, "The radiant sun never sets, nor do the burning thoughts! Sir... You are eternal, you are boundless. We, Shiv Sainiks, bow at your feet."

Among other leaders, NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar remembered his journey from his time as a cartoonist to his public life. He hailed his communication style and organisational skills. "Balasaheb Thackeray, whose journey began as a cartoonist and went on to shape Maharashtra’s politics as a leader, was an important figure in the state’s public life. His powerful communication style, clear political positions and organisational skills gave a distinctive turn to political discourse in Maharashtra. He held firm views on a range of issues, and the way he articulated them also gave him a distinctive identity. A humble tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary," Pawar posted.

Shiv Sena (then undivided) was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray, who made a space for Hindutva ideology and Marathi pride in mainstream politics in the state. In 2022, Eknath Shinde, along with 50 MLAs, broke away, forming two factions of the party, led by Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray, respectively. Shinde-led Shiv Sena joined the BJP-led Mahayuti camp and he was sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Thackeray began his professional career as a cartoonist for a newspaper. He was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

Meanwhile, from the ruling parties, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary, remembering him for his "fearless leadership and powerful voice." "Honouring a great leader whose fearless leadership, powerful voice and unwavering commitment to Maharashtra’s pride remain etched in the hearts of millions, HinduHruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, on his SmrutiDin," Fadnavis posted on X.

Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde, also paid tribute to Bal Thackeray. Shinde wrote on X, "Sir, your thoughts and memories will always remain in our hearts... A heartfelt tribute to the revered Hindu Hruday Samrat Shiv Sena President Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary." (ANI)