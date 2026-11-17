City Police Commissioner S Rajendiran on Tuesday said that jewellery worth around Rs 15 crore, stolen from a Tanishq showroom during a burglary between November 11 and 12, has been recovered and three accused have been arrested. Speaking to ANI, Rajendiran said the burglary took place between midnight on November 11 and the early hours of November 12, following which the police constituted several special teams to investigate the case.

He said that approximately 11.843 kilograms of diamond and gold jewellery, valued at Rs 15 crore, had been stolen from the showroom and that the entire stolen property had been recovered. "Between midnight on November 11 and the early morning of November 12, a grave burglary took place at a Tanishq jewellery showroom. We formed various special teams, conducted an investigation, and arrested three accused. In this case, properties worth Rs 15 crores—weighing about 11.843 kilograms of diamond and gold jewellery—were stolen. The entire stolen property has been recovered," he said.

The Police Commissioner further said that investigators examined CCTV footage and questioned the showroom employees, whose inputs provided crucial leads in identifying and arresting the accused. "We followed all the available CCTV footage along with other clues. We also interrogated the employees of the shop, who provided some crucial leads, and based on that, we arrested them," he added.

The key accused in the heist case, Nishanth, has been remanded to judicial custody until December 1. He was arrested by the Adhiyaman Kottai police in Dharmapuri district around midnight on Monday while travelling on a private omnibus from Bengaluru to Salem. A special police team from Madurai subsequently took him into custody and brought him to the city.

Police personnel on Tuesday escorted Nishanth, the prime accused in the heist of 11.4 kg of gold and diamond jewellery from a prominent jewellery showroom in Madurai, from the SS Colony Police Station ahead of his production before a magistrate. Before being presented in court under tight security, Nishanth is being taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for a mandatory medical examination.

The breakthrough in the high-profile alleged burglary—which had sparked widespread concern across the city—came around midnight on Monday when Adhiyaman Kottai police in Dharmapuri district intercepted and arrested Nishanth while he was travelling on a private omnibus from Bengaluru to Salem. A special police team from Madurai subsequently took him into custody and brought him back to the city. Upon his arrival, investigators subjected Nishanth to intensive interrogation at the SS Colony Police Station. During questioning, he confessed to having concealed the remaining portion of the stolen valuables on a hill near the Kapaleeswari Amman Temple in the Madakulam area. Acting on his disclosure, police conducted a search at the site and recovered approximately 6.4 kg of gold and diamond ornaments. (ANI)