Technology firm HCLTech and sovereign artificial intelligence provider Cohere announced a partnership to build and deliver sovereign AI solutions for enterprises and governments. Under the agreement, HCLTech became one of Cohere's preferred global systems integrator partners in Canada and Germany. The two firms targeted these two nations as key focus markets where sovereignty shaped how organizations adopted artificial intelligence. Both companies also aimed to extend the partnership worldwide.

The collaboration combined Cohere's sovereign AI platform and models, including its flagship agentic AI platform North, with HCLTech's professional services and end-to-end capabilities across Physical AI and Industry AI solutions. HCLTech supported this rollout through its local presence, AI labs, established client base, and execution strength. Development under the alliance focused initially on the insurance, financial services, and manufacturing sectors. The partners planned to build industry-specific solutions that paired risk-aware retrieval and reasoning with domain-adapted models. These tools will be deployed inside each customer's preferred environment to meet data residency, security, and regulatory rules. Initial applications covered jurisdiction-aware claims assessment, secure analysis of sensitive financial data, and faster access to technical documentation.

"Organizations shouldn't have to choose between the benefits of AI and control over their data. Our partnership with HCLTech will help customers tackle complex, industry-specific challenges while meeting their security, governance and data sovereignty requirements," said Phil Blunsom, Chief Technology Officer at Cohere. "By combining Cohere's sovereign AI technology with HCLTech's industry expertise and global delivery capabilities, we're making it easier for enterprises and governments to move beyond experimentation and solve real operational challenges at scale," Blunsom added.

"As AI adoption accelerates, the ability to deploy it responsibly with built-in control, trust and sovereignty has become a strategic imperative for enterprises and governments," said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech. "Together with Cohere, we will build and deliver sovereign AI solutions that bring industry-leading AI innovation and enterprise-scale execution to clients who need AI capabilities aligned to their data, domain and operational needs, and we will embed AI across the enterprise to drive sustainable business outcomes," Guntur stated.

Dave Chopra, Executive Vice President and Canada Country Head at HCLTech, noted that Canada stood at the forefront of AI innovation and treated sovereign AI as a strategic priority. He stated that combining Cohere's sovereignty-first AI platform with HCLTech's local presence and global delivery capabilities helped organizations adopt AI with confidence and reinforced HCLTech's commitment to the country. Both HCLTech and Cohere held ISO 42001 certification, which served as the international standard for AI management systems and backed responsible governance across the partnership. (ANI)