The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the Station House Officer (SHO) of the IP Estate Police Station on a complaint alleging that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral roll before she acquired Indian citizenship in April 1983. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi issued the direction on a complaint filed by advocate Vikas Tripathi on August 24, 2025. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 28.

During the proceedings, the complainant submitted attested copies of the electoral rolls for 1980, 1981 and 1983. However, the court directed him to place the original attested copies of these voter lists on record. Senior advocate Ajay Burman appeared on behalf of complainant Vikas Tripathi.

The complaint alleges that Sonia Gandhi's name was included in the electoral list in 1980, before she obtained Indian citizenship in April 1983. It further concerns the alleged inclusion of her name in the electoral rolls during the period when she was not an Indian citizen. The Rouse Avenue Court had earlier, on November 11, granted permission to the complainant to place additional documents on record in support of his allegations.

The proceedings are taking place after the matter was remanded to the ACJM court by the Sessions Court for fresh consideration. The Sessions Court had set aside an earlier order passed by the Magistrate in 2025, which had refused to direct the registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi. Special Judge (MP-MLA cases) Vishal Gogne, on September 21, allowed the revision petition filed by Tripathi challenging the Magistrate's order.

While setting aside the earlier order, the Sessions Court observed that the complaint had been rejected on the basis of photocopies of unverified records. "The order is an non speaking order. It is liable to be set aside," Special Judge Gogne had observed.

The revisional court had also questioned the observations made by the Magistrate concerning the jurisdiction of the Central Government and the Election Commission in relation to the citizenship issue. It observed that the findings concerning the Central Government and the Election Commission in the context of citizenship were improper. The Sessions Court further noted that the earlier order did not adequately record reasons for determining whether the complaint disclosed the commission of a cognisable offence.

Referring to the allegations and documents placed before it, the Sessions Court had observed that Sonia Gandhi's name was allegedly included in the electoral roll in 1980, struck off in 1982 and subsequently added again in 1983. The court also noted that electoral rolls are meant for Indian citizens and referred to the documents submitted by the complainant, which allegedly showed Sonia Gandhi's name in the voter list along with her residential address at Safdarjung Road in New Delhi.

The Sessions Court, however, clarified that it could not assume the role of the Magistrate and decide the complaint itself. It remanded the matter for fresh consideration, directing the Magistrate to call for a status report from the concerned police officer and pass a reasoned order after hearing the police officer. The matter is now before the ACJM court for consideration in light of the Sessions Court's directions. The allegations against Sonia Gandhi remain part of the complaint and are yet to be adjudicated. (ANI)