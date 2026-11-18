The dollar ​held steady near a 19-month high on Wednesday as US economic ‌data ​and comments from Federal Reserve officials lent support to the case for interest rate hikes. The yen held its ground after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the need to tighten policy further. The Australian dollar fell to a 10-month low ahead of a key jobs report ‌on Thursday.

Data on Tuesday showed US retail sales increased moderately in October, reinforcing expectations for a rate hike next month. Attention turns to US housing starts data due later on Wednesday as well as a series of Fed speakers, all ahead of the Thursday release of minutes of the central bank's meeting last month, when it held rates steady. "Overall, the report reinforces our view that further interest ‌rate hikes from the Fed are warranted in order to counter demand-pull inflation," Henry Russell, a London-based economist for ANZ, said about the US sales data. "The strength of domestic demand ‌in the US, in our view, warrants a decisive monetary policy response from the Fed."

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.06% to 103.67. It touched 103.78 overnight, its highest level since April 2, 2025. The euro was down 0.14% at $1.0982, while the yen edged up 0.08% to 159.25 per dollar. Sterling lost 0.13% to $1.3191.

In addition to a 0.2% rise in retail sales that matched expectations, import prices climbed 1.1% in October compared with ⁠expectations for ​a 0.7% increase. More US data is expected with ⁠the Census Bureau due to report housing starts data for October. Analysts are projecting an increase to 1.245 million from 1.221 million in September, while building permits likely decreased. New York Fed President John Williams is expected to speak again ⁠following comments on Tuesday when he said the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates further to contend with inflation. Fed Board Governor Michael Barr and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari are also expected to ​speak at separate events.

Traders are pricing in a 95.7% chance that the Fed will raise its key rate by 25 basis points (bps) in December, the CME FedWatch tool showed. ⁠The odds of a 50-bp increase have fallen to 4.3%, from 13.5% a month ago. "All Fed speakers are saying that the Fed should raise rates in an incremental way," said Tapas Strickland, chief market strategist at Moomoo ANZ, on a ⁠podcast. "The ​reduction in the probability of a supersized move has resulted in a bit more stability re-emerging in markets."

Markets got a measure of relief after Nvidia reported after the bell that third-quarter revenue doubled and forecast higher-than-estimated sales for the fourth quarter, boosting shares in Asia. The next major test of sentiment will be the market debut of AI bellwether Anthropic on Thursday. Japanese data on ⁠Wednesday showed exports rose to a record monthly value in October on strong semiconductor-related demand. Also in Tokyo, BOJ Governor Ueda said the central bank should continue raising interest rates, while ⁠stressing the need to anchor underlying inflation around its ⁠2% target.

The Australian dollar sank 0.18% versus the greenback to $0.6719 and earlier touched $0.6718, its lowest point since January 19. Data on Wednesday showed a surprise jump in Australian wages, but labour figures on Thursday are considered more crucial to determining if the central bank will need to hike ‌rates again. The New Zealand dollar ‌slid 0.07% to $0.5488, approaching its 19-month low hit on Tuesday.