Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina lauded security forces on Wednesday for eliminating high-ranking Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat during an encounter in Kashmir's Kulgam district, highlighting the tactical restraint shown by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force during the operation. Detailing the engagement where the cornered commander took refuge inside a religious structure, Raina praised the joint operations of the military, local police, and central forces for prioritising community sensitivities while neutralising a high-value target carrying a bounty worth lakhs of rupees.

"Our jawans have achieved a major success by eliminating the dreaded LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat, who carried a reward of lakhs of rupees. Security forces gave him every opportunity to surrender and even called his family, yet he hid inside a mosque," Raina told ANI. Raina further emphasised that the operating units maintained strict discipline throughout the standoff, ensuring that security personnel avoided damaging the premises until the militant attempted to break out.

He said, "Our Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans upheld complete respect for the mosque; not a single bullet hit its walls and neutralised him only when he tried to flee." The successful counter-insurgency operation, however, drew political counter-attacks from the opposition regarding the central government's security claims in the Union Territory.

Weighing in on the incident, Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the narrative of absolute normalcy following the August 2019 constitutional reorganisation, pointing to recurring security challenges in the region. "We have been continuously raising this issue that the claims you repeatedly make about Jammu and Kashmir are proving to be hollow. On August 5, 2019, you took away the statehood of a state and made it a Union Territory; you took away their rights, and after that you have been constantly saying that everything is back to normal. And repeatedly, Pahalgam, Pulwama, and this new incident that just happened," Khera told reporters.

The remarks come after LeT commander Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district on Wednesday. Bhat was trapped inside a mosque during the operation and was repeatedly asked to surrender, but he refused.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat announced that local terrorist recruitment across the Union Territory has been brought down to "nearly zero" over the past two years, following the neutralisation of LeT commander Bhat, the last remaining active local terrorist, in an encounter in Kulgam district. Addressing the sustained crackdown on terror outfits, DGP Prabhat revealed that only two Kashmiri youths had joined the LeT in the last two years, and both have now been eliminated by security forces.

"Over the past two years, we have brought local terrorist recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir down to nearly zero. Only two Kashmiri youths had joined LeT in these two years; Umar Nisar was neutralised in Kulgam two days ago, and the last remaining active local terrorist, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in Kulgam today," Prabhat stated. Trapped inside a mosque, Bhat was repeatedly offered opportunities to surrender by security forces, which he refused before being neutralised.

Officials confirmed that the operation was executed with precision, ensuring zero damage to the mosque. The neutralisation of Bhat and his associate Umar Nisar Dar, who was killed in a separate Kulgam encounter on Monday, delivers a decisive blow to the perpetrators of recent attacks on security personnel.

On Tuesday, J-K Police released CCTV footage revealing that on November 10, Dar and Bhat had jointly conducted reconnaissance across Mir Baar, Akhran, Hablish, and Kilam to identify targets and plan an attack on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Following news of the successful operation, members of the Dogra Front held celebrations by playing drums and distributing sweets.

Speaking on the occasion, Dogra Front President Ashok Gupta hailed the forces for avenging recent attacks, while mourning the loss of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Kishtwar. "Regarding Abdul Latif Bhat, the honourable Home Minister is saying that he was the last major militant. The security forces have avenged the Kulgam attack that happened on them two more are still remaining, and I am celebrating the revenge taken today. Today is a day of celebration, though the celebration has been dampened because two SPOs from Kishtwar lost their lives," Gupta said.

Taking aim at political critics and demanding accountability for local overground supporters, Gupta added, "I want to state strongly that for this final goal we have achieved, there definitely should have been drums and festivities, and I am trying to celebrate it by playing drums and distributing sweets like barfi and peda. Yet, I want to clarify one thing: who are the locals involved with them? Who is behind them? Which politicians are associated with them? Whenever the Army, BSF, or Police does good work, the Congress only sees flaws in it. The people of India are not going to forgive them, and they will be completely wiped out in the upcoming elections; this is my appeal to the public." (ANI)