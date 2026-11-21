The birth centenary celebrations of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma—marking 100 years since the establishment of Akhand Deep—at Shantikunj in Haridwar formally commenced with the arrival of three sacred Kalash amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, band music, and the blowing of conch shells. These Kalash, originating from the birthplace of Gayatri Pariwar founder Yugrishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya at Anwalkheda (Agra), his Tapobhoomi Mathura, and Karmabhoomi Haridwar, reached the ceremony venue after spreading the message of awakening across various regions.

Senior volunteers welcomed them by performing Mangala Aarti. The commemorative postage stamp ceremony was presided over by Revered Shail Didi, Head of All World Gayatri Pariwar. The chief guest of the morning session, Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said that completing one hundred years is not easy for any organisation, and carrying it forward with discipline is an even greater challenge.

He stated that God does not personally appear to carry out divine work but instead entrusts capable individuals and organisations with its credit and responsibility. He said that there was no need for any doubt or concern regarding Sanatan Dharma. The present world is facing numerous challenges, and the world is looking towards India for solutions to these problems because Indian culture and Sanatan thought possess the ability to guide humanity, he said.

The Sarsanghchalak said that an organisation faces neglect and challenges during its journey of completing one hundred years, but through continuous service and dedication, it eventually earns society's support, trust, and recognition. Describing the work of the RSS and Gayatri Pariwar as being connected with a divine purpose, he said that the continuous expansion and success of such activities are their natural destiny.

Calling upon the volunteers, he said that Lord Hanuman is the ideal for all Selfless Volunteers across the world. "Just as Lord Hanuman dedicated himself to the service of Lord Rama, every volunteer should similarly carry forward the work of Sanatan culture and social reconstruction with complete dedication," Bhagwat said, as per the release. Chinmay Pandya, the leader of the birth centenary celebrations, said that the event had brought a historic occasion marking the dawn of great fortune. Recalling the words of Maharishi Aurobindo, he stated that the year 2026 would be remembered in the pages of history as the year of the descent of divine light.

Remembering the personality and contributions of Param Vandaniya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, Dr. Pandya said that Mataji's entire life was dedicated to penance, sacrifice, spiritual discipline, and social reconstruction. He further stated that the grand vision and organisational strength with which Mataji conducted the Ashwamedha Mahayagyas stand as a unique example in themselves.

Earlier, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Rajrajeshwarashram said that the true soul of any institution lies not in its buildings, resources, or expansion, but in the character, spiritual discipline, dedication, and life values of the individuals working there. Along with him, Swami Harichetanand, Head of Shri Hari Seva Dham; Swami Paramatmanand, President of Arsha Vidya Mandir; and Swami Vishweshwaranand, Head of Suratgiri Bangla, also bestowed their blessings during the ceremony. (ANI)