Millions of rural households in India could gain better access to bank loans, business financing and economic opportunities as digital land records turn previously undocumented residential properties into assets that can be used as collateral. A November 2026 study by the World Bank's Development Research Group and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) finds that combining legally recognised property rights with digital banking infrastructure can expand rural credit access and stimulate property transactions. The research, titled Digital Land Rights and Rural Credit Access: Lessons from Village Habitation (Abadi) Land Titling in India, was conducted by Klaus W. Deininger, Daniel A. Ali, Hari K. Nagarajan, Abhiman Das and Parth Hirpara. Drawing on evidence from approximately 42,000 villages in Madhya Pradesh and comparisons with Maharashtra, the study shows how digital property registration could help overcome longstanding barriers to financial inclusion.

Why Millions of Rural Homes Remain Outside the Banking System

An estimated 56% of rural Indian households own no agricultural land, leaving residential property as their principal asset. However, many families lack formal ownership documents, preventing them from using their homes as collateral for bank loans. Women face additional difficulties because their property rights are often undocumented.

India's SVAMITVA programme, launched by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in 2020, aims to address this problem through drone surveys, digital mapping and legally recognised property cards. The initiative targets 345,253 villages nationwide, representing nearly half of India's villages.

According to implementation figures examined by the researchers, drone surveys had been completed in approximately 94% of targeted villages, maps delivered in 83%, and property cards distributed in 41%. With a central budget of roughly ₹600 crore, the estimated documentation cost was just $1.23 per property parcel.

However, the researchers emphasise that ownership documents alone cannot guarantee loans. Banks also need reliable property valuations, accessible ownership records, affordable mortgage registration procedures and effective systems for recovering unpaid loans.

Madhya Pradesh Shows How Digital Records Can Unlock Credit

The comparison between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra reveals how differences in digital infrastructure influence rural lending.

Maharashtra's residential property records remain largely disconnected from its main digital land administration system. Banks must therefore complete several manual procedures before accepting residential property as collateral, increasing processing costs and discouraging smaller loans.

Madhya Pradesh has adopted a more integrated approach. Its property cards are connected to digital revenue records and the Reserve Bank of India's Unified Lending Interface, allowing banks to verify ownership, check existing mortgages and register property-backed loans electronically.

The results are striking. Scheduled commercial banks accounted for approximately 73.5% of property-card-backed loans in Madhya Pradesh, compared with just 5.2% in Maharashtra. The median commercial bank loan was ₹7 lakh in Madhya Pradesh against ₹17.69 lakh in Maharashtra.

The findings suggest that digital integration may reduce lending costs and encourage banks to provide smaller loans to rural households.

The research also identifies encouraging signs for women. Approximately 27.7% of property-card-backed loans in Madhya Pradesh included women as individual or joint borrowers, more than twice their 13.3% share of loans in statewide banking data.

Rural Credit Expands Even Beyond Traditional Bank Networks

Using administrative data from approximately 42,000 villages, the researchers examined how property card distribution affected residential land transactions and formal credit access.

The findings show that property cards increased officially recorded residential property transactions, creating formal market activity where almost none previously existed. The average increase reached 0.039 additional ownership transfers per village every six months.

Credit access improved as well. Property card distribution generated an estimated ₹9,464 in additional residential credit per village per quarter.

Across 35,229 villages receiving property cards by early 2025, this represented approximately ₹133 crore in additional annual formal credit. The researchers estimate that the amount could reach ₹161 crore annually once all targeted villages receive property cards.

Importantly, villages located more than five kilometres from a bank branch also benefited, recording approximately ₹7,900 in additional quarterly credit per village.

This suggests that digital property records can help banks reach communities traditionally underserved by physical banking networks. The study also found little evidence that increased residential lending simply replaced agricultural credit, indicating an expansion in overall credit availability.

What India Must Do to Turn Property Rights into Economic Growth

Despite these encouraging findings, the researchers caution that the economic benefits remain modest. Additional residential credit of approximately ₹38,000 per village annually is small compared with agricultural lending.

The study also cannot determine whether increased borrowing improved household incomes, created employment or supported successful businesses. Questions remain about loan repayment, interest rates and the risk of families losing residential property after defaults.

The researchers recommend clearer lending regulations, transparent property valuation standards, stronger borrower awareness and better integration of property records with local government systems.

Digital land records could also improve property taxation, infrastructure planning and public service delivery.

The study concludes that India's experience offers an important lesson for developing economies: documenting property ownership is only the first step. Connecting those rights to efficient digital financial systems can transform previously inaccessible assets into opportunities for credit, entrepreneurship and rural economic development.