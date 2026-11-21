The World Bank, in collaboration with the European Commission's Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy (DG REGIO), Statistics Poland and Romania's National Institute of Statistics, has revealed a major investment gap threatening Europe's energy security, industrial competitiveness and climate ambitions. Its 2026 report, Closing the Energy Efficiency Gap: Unlocking Private-Sector Investment in Poland and Romania, finds that businesses are missing opportunities to reduce energy consumption, lower operating costs and improve productivity. Despite the availability of energy-saving technologies, financial barriers, limited technical expertise, weak government incentives and regulatory uncertainty continue to discourage investment, particularly among smaller companies.

Europe's €170 Billion Energy Investment Gap

The European Union aims to reduce final energy consumption by 11.7% by 2030 compared with projections made in 2020. However, existing policies are expected to achieve only an 8.1% reduction, raising concerns about Europe's ability to meet its climate commitments. Annual energy-efficiency investment requirements are estimated at €370 billion, while current spending stands at approximately €200 billion, leaving a financing gap of €170 billion.

The challenge is particularly important because economic activities account for around 60% of the EU's final energy consumption. Improving efficiency could help businesses withstand energy-price shocks, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and strengthen their competitiveness.

The World Bank analysed records covering more than 35,000 Polish firms and 60,000 Romanian firms, alongside surveys of 196 manufacturing companies, 14 commercial banks and interviews with more than 50 experts. Although both countries have made substantial progress, economic growth continues to push energy demand upward. Energy consumption among Polish firms increased by 23% between 2009 and 2021, while Romania recorded an 11% increase between 2010 and 2022.

Why Businesses Are Missing Major Energy Savings

The research finds that more productive companies generally use energy more efficiently. Foreign-owned firms are approximately 10% more energy efficient than comparable domestic businesses, while exporters demonstrate advantages of 2–6%. These differences are associated with better management, modern equipment and exposure to international standards.

However, significant efficiency gaps remain between companies operating in similar industries. The World Bank estimates that improving below-average performers to their industry's median efficiency level could reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions by approximately 38–44%. Yet the resulting profit increases would be only 2–6%, explaining why businesses often overlook investments that could deliver substantial environmental benefits.

The greatest opportunities are concentrated in energy-intensive industries, including freight transport, road construction, cement, chemicals and steel. In Romania, just five of 278 industrial subsectors account for half the estimated emissions-reduction potential. This suggests that targeted government support could achieve greater results than distributing subsidies evenly across industries.

Small Firms Face Bigger Barriers to Green Investment

Smaller businesses face particularly serious difficulties in identifying and financing energy-saving opportunities. Only 23% of surveyed small firms employ designated energy managers, compared with 84% of large companies. Larger businesses are also more likely to conduct energy audits, monitor consumption systematically and invest in advanced technologies.

Most firms favour familiar improvements over complicated industrial upgrades. Around 58% reported investing in machinery or building improvements, while only 23% had adopted waste-heat recovery systems. Such technologies could deliver considerable savings in manufacturing, but require specialised engineering expertise and longer investment periods.

Financing remains another obstacle. Energy-efficiency loans represent just 2.2% of total lending portfolios among the surveyed banks. However, banks identify insufficient demand for investment-ready projects, rather than excessive financial risk, as the principal constraint.

An experiment involving 1,964 firms across 34 countries demonstrated the importance of financial assistance. Among businesses offered advisory services and grants, 43% undertook energy-efficiency investments, compared with 17% receiving advice alone. The findings suggest that combining technical guidance with targeted financial support can encourage companies to invest.

Governments Must Rethink Green Financing Policies

The World Bank examined 59 public support programmes worth more than €10 billion and identified substantial differences between Poland and Romania. Poland relies largely on a mix of grants, loans, and guarantees, while Romania's support system is dominated by grants, which account for about 84% of its portfolio.

Despite these programmes, available funding covers only 0.3% of Romania's projected energy-efficiency investment requirements through 2040, compared with 13–16% in Poland. Furthermore, about 95% of assessed programme funding faces weaknesses in design, implementation, or governance that could undermine effectiveness.

The report recommends clearer regulations, stronger energy audits, improved public procurement and wider use of concessional loans, guarantees and revolving funds. Governments should also strengthen cooperation between banks, businesses and technical specialists while helping smaller firms develop practical investment plans.

The findings underline that Europe's energy-efficiency challenge is not simply a shortage of money or technology. It reflects deeper weaknesses in business capabilities, financial systems and government policies. Closing the gap will require coordinated reforms that make energy-saving investments easier, more affordable and commercially attractive, helping Europe reduce emissions while strengthening industrial competitiveness and long-term energy security.