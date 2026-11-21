A British ​cybersecurity operation has fixed a flaw in ‌the ​operating systems of commercial fridges and freezers used by supermarkets, warehouses and restaurants, helping protect them from hacks that hit several European countries in ‌recent weeks.

A wave of cyberattacks knocked out commercial fridges and freezers from Sweden to Belgium earlier in November, while a similar hack hit France in October, forcing stores to throw away millions of euros' ‌worth of food. It was thought Britain had largely escaped the hacks because its refrigeration industry ‌relies on different devices, but those working with retailers found a flaw that could have provided an opening for hackers.

"We were aware of a small number of UK organisations that may have been affected as a result of vulnerabilities on ⁠their systems, ​and the National Cyber ⁠Security Centre immediately took steps to alert and support those that could have been impacted," an NCSC spokesperson said. Following the ⁠attacks in Europe, Germany's information security office warned of continuing vulnerabilities in some of Danish firm Danfoss' industrial cooling ​appliances.

French intelligence and cyber agencies accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of carrying out the October hack, ⁠which targeted 700 commercial sites and caused 15 fires after hackers raised temperatures in refrigeration systems. The vulnerability affecting British refrigeration systems was ⁠identified ​by Omega Solutions, before ethical hackers from cybersecurity firm Pen Test Partners found a series of additional openings and contacted security services.

Pen Test Partners said the operation lasted for about ⁠three weeks and was carried out in secret so as not to alert hackers. Before the fix could ⁠be made, the ⁠affected companies removed fridges from the open internet and prioritised efforts to secure the devices. The NCSC said it shared security advice with food and retail organisations ‌to ensure ‌they took measures to mitigate the risks.