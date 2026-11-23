Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara on Monday criticised the Centre for not responding to the state government's requests for drought relief funds, saying that a responsible government should respond when a state writes to the Union Ministry seeking assistance. Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said he had written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the pending drought relief assistance, but had not received any response from their offices.

"We have not received any reply from the Centre. I have written to the Home Minister, who looks after this particular disaster management. I have also written to the Agriculture Minister, who is the immediate minister connected to that, and I have also written to the Prime Minister. So, none of the offices has replied to me or to our government," he said. He added that the state government would wait for some more time before deciding on its next course of action. "So we will wait for some more time, then after that we will take our own decision," he said.

Asked whether the state government was considering approaching the Supreme Court over the Centre's lack of response for the last two months, Parameshwara said the matter would be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Cabinet colleagues before taking a decision. "No, we will discuss this with all the colleagues. Chief Minister and I will discuss in the Cabinet and depending on what happens next, we will take a decision because we have to get some money at least. Like last time, you know, the Supreme Court directed and they gave Rs 3,500 crores as some amount," he said.

Responding to Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's remarks that the state government could have approached the Union government or sought an appointment with the concerned ministry instead of engaging in what he described as mere politics, Parameshwara said Kumaraswamy should help the state secure an appointment with the Centre. "So let him, let him, let him take us to, you know, the Home Minister or see, he represents Karnataka, right? So Karnataka's problems are his problems. Karnataka's success is his success. That is how we look at it. Since he represents Karnataka, let him get us an appointment," he said.

Parameshwara further said that the state government had followed the usual procedure by writing to the concerned Union ministries to seek an appointment and explain its position. "We have written, see, what is the formality? We know you have to write a letter seeking an appointment so that you can go and represent and explain to them. That is how we normally do it," he said.

Emphasising that the Centre should respond to official communication from the state government, he said, "And when a responsible government writes to the Union Ministry, concerned ministry, they should respond. It's a way they should respond." Parameshwara's remarks come as the state government has already released Rs 1 crore to each Assembly constituency for drinking water arrangements and is prepared to provide another Rs 1 crore wherever required. The Karnataka government is awaiting a response from the Centre on its demand for drought relief assistance.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra on Sunday reiterated his allegations that Rs 100 crore had been spent on the renovation and beautification of the Chief Minister's official residence, while flagging the demands of the Anganwadi and ASHA workers. Vijayendra alleged that Rs 100 crore had been spent on the embellishment and renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence at a time when the state is facing drought and financial distress. He said the expenditure raises serious questions about the Chief Minister’s sincerity and commitment to public service.

“Had the Chief Minister genuinely believed in the spirit of public service, he would not have spent such a huge amount on the beautification of his residence. While the demands of Anganwadi and ASHA workers remain unaddressed, spending money on political appointments reflects the misplaced priorities of the government,” he said. (ANI)