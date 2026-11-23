The Delhi Waqf Board has opposed the Centre’s proposal to remove the over 149-year-old Qadeemi Masjid situated inside the Krishi Bhawan complex for the Central Vista redevelopment project, telling the Delhi High Court that the mosque is a notified Waqf property and its religious and historical character deserves protection. In an affidavit filed recently, the Board disputed the Centre’s contention that the mosque cannot be retained within the government premises, stating that its removal should not be treated as an inevitable consequence of the redevelopment project.

The Board submitted that the historical and religious character of the mosque should be preserved and that appropriate conservation measures could be undertaken in consultation with the competent heritage authorities, wherever required. The affidavit stated that, given the mosque’s notified Waqf status, religious character and historical significance, the property requires appropriate administrative and legal protection.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid, appearing for the mosque’s caretaking committee, requested the court to ensure that access to the mosque is not obstructed by the authorities. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Centre, responded, “My lips are sealed. He can read whatever here.”

The court observed that access to the mosque was not being impeded until construction work begins. Responding to the observation, Khurshid said, “My Lord’s observations are good enough and his [ASG Sharma’s] sealed lips are good enough.”

The court also asked the Delhi Waqf Board to respond within four weeks to a representation submitted by Mohd Yasir, a worshipper at the mosque. The matter will now be heard in January 2027. In its affidavit, the Waqf Board has also disputed the Centre’s contention that Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are secular public premises where a permanent religious structure cannot be retained.

The Board said the description of the premises as secular public property does not negate the notified Waqf status or the religious character of the mosque. “That the contents of para 6 are wrong and denied. It is denied that Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are ‘secular public premises’ so as to exclude the notified Waqf status, religious character or statutory protection of Masjid Krishi Bhawan,” the affidavit stated.

The Board has further relied on the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, submitting that the mosque falls within the definition of a place of worship under Section 2(c) and that its religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947, is protected under Section 4(1). It has argued that the proposed redevelopment cannot be used to bypass the statutory protection claimed for the mosque.

The Board has also submitted that the authorities should consider alternatives that would allow the redevelopment project to proceed while retaining the mosque and its religious use. “Any proposal for redevelopment must consider feasible alternatives which would preserve the existing mosque and its religious use, rather than treating its removal as an inevitable consequence of the proposed project,” the affidavit stated.

The mosque’s caretaking committee had earlier approached the High Court challenging the proposed removal of the structure. It has clarified that it is not opposing the Central Vista redevelopment project but is seeking protection of the mosque. The Centre had earlier informed the High Court that Qadeemi Masjid cannot be retained at its present location as the land is required for the redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) Buildings 4 and 5 under the Central Vista project.

In its status report filed through the Land and Development Office (L&DO), the government stated that the mosque is situated on Plot No. 120, Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, and the land belongs to the Union of India and remains under its administrative control. The Centre submitted that the caretaking committee had been permitted to occupy the premises under an agreement executed in 1940, which did not confer ownership rights over the land.

It further stated that the mosque falls within the area earmarked for construction and that its removal is necessary for the implementation of the redevelopment project. The government also maintained that Krishi Bhawan and the Central Secretariat complex are designated for administrative and public service activities and that retaining a permanent religious structure within the premises would be inconsistent with their secular character.

Rejecting the contention that the proposed action would violate religious freedom, the Centre argued that Article 25 of the Constitution does not guarantee a right to continue worship at a particular location on government land occupied under a permissive arrangement. The government had also pointed out that Shahi Masjid Zabta Ganj, located near India Gate and approximately two kilometres from Krishi Bhawan, is operational as an alternative place of worship.

Central Government Standing Counsel Nishant Gautam also appeared for the Union government. The Delhi Waqf Board was represented by its Standing Counsel Tushar Sannu. Advocate M. Sufian Siddiqui appeared for petitioner Mohd Yasir, while Standing Counsel Saurabh Seth represented the New Delhi Municipal Council. (ANI)