Libya's ​Tripoli-based government condemned ​on Monday ‌Ukrainian military ​operations targeting Russian naval vessels near the ‌eastern city of Benghazi, saying Libya would not accept being drawn into ‌the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Responding to Ukrainian President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy's remarks announcing military operations against Russian naval vessels off Benghazi, the Libyan ⁠Foreign ​Ministry ⁠said in a statement: "The continuation of the ⁠war between Russia and Ukraine gives neither ​side the right to conduct ⁠military operations on Libyan territory or in ⁠its ​territorial waters."

It also said foreign forces would not ⁠be allowed to use Libyan ports and ⁠civilian ⁠infrastructure for military purposes.