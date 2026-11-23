Libya condemns Ukrainian military operations against Russian ships off Benghazi
Libya's Tripoli-based government condemned on Monday Ukrainian military operations targeting Russian naval vessels near the eastern city of Benghazi, saying Libya would not accept being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Responding to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's remarks announcing military operations against Russian naval vessels off Benghazi, the Libyan Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "The continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine gives neither side the right to conduct military operations on Libyan territory or in its territorial waters."
It also said foreign forces would not be allowed to use Libyan ports and civilian infrastructure for military purposes.