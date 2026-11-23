The dollar hit a more than 19-month high against the euro on Monday as traders bet on a more hawkish Federal Reserve, while ‌Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia CEO lifted optimism in the AI trade. Strong US economic data, stubbornly high inflation and hawkish Fed commentary have led traders to raise their bets on faster rate hikes, which has supported the greenback against peers.

Recent volatility in US stocks, however, has clouded the picture ‌on how much more tightening the economy can withstand. “We've had a pretty material moderation in expectations for Fed tightening and given ‌that this happened at the same time as the deterioration in the market mood it's muddled things a bit in terms of having the US dollar trading well above levels that we'd expect just given fundamentals,” said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank.

Fed funds futures traders now fully price in a 25-basis-point hike at the Fed's December ⁠meeting, ​up from 89% odds on Friday, when ⁠stocks tumbled. They have, however, priced out any chance of a larger 50-basis-point increase. They also see a 67% chance of another hike in January, up from 51% ⁠on Friday but down from 71% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Huang’s return was an extraordinary reversal that followed calls from US President ​Donald Trump for his return after he resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The news sent ⁠Nvidia’s shares up 33% and helped to boost the dollar, which has been supported by capital inflows into the tech sector. Meanwhile, US business activity growth slowed further in November ⁠as ​high prices held back new orders and capacity constraints restrained output, but overall activity remains resilient, suggesting economic growth is continuing at an above-trend rate, a survey showed on Monday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and ⁠the euro, rose 0.41% to 104.27, with the euro down 0.45% at $1.0918. Data on Monday showed that euro zone growth momentum held up in ⁠November but was increasingly reliant on ⁠a surging Germany to make up for a weakening France, while fading business confidence cast a shadow over the bloc's outlook.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.51% to 159.34. Sterling weakened 0.34% to $1.3036. In ‌cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 3.57% ‌to $63,041.66.