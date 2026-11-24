Delhi Police has arrested three persons in connection with an alleged Rs. 24 lakh cyber investment fraud in which a victim was lured through a WhatsApp group with promises of lucrative returns, officials said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Bagicha (26), Dharminder Singh Brar (37) and Parbodh Kumar (59), all residents of Punjab. Police said the investigation has revealed that 18 complaints registered across the country are linked to the beneficiary bank account allegedly used in the fraud.

According to police, an e-FIR was registered on September 15 at the Cyber Police Station of North-East District on the complaint of Vikram Singh, a resident of Karawal Nagar, Delhi, who alleged that he was cheated of approximately Rs. 24 lakh in an online investment fraud. The complainant was allegedly added to a WhatsApp group where he was persuaded to invest money in an online scheme promising high returns. Initially, the platform displayed substantial profits to gain his confidence. However, when he attempted to withdraw his investment, he was repeatedly asked to deposit additional money on various pretexts.

During the investigation, technical analysis indicated that the persons who allegedly induced the complainant through WhatsApp were operating from abroad. Bank account analysis further revealed that Rs. 3.01 lakh of the cheated amount was credited to a beneficiary account maintained in the name of a woollen mill in Amritsar on September 14. Police subsequently examined the account holder, Parbodh Kumar, who initially claimed that the bank account-related documents had been lost and denied knowledge of the transactions.

Further technical and financial investigation led police to Bagicha, who was apprehended from a hotel in Gurugram. A mobile phone containing important communication details with alleged fraudsters and information about his associates was recovered from him. During Bagicha’s police custody remand, investigators identified Dharminder Singh Brar, who was arrested during a raid in Abohar, Punjab, on November 18. A Redmi mobile phone allegedly linked to the bank account transactions was recovered at his instance from a hotel in Gurugram. Another mobile phone containing chats with his associates was also recovered.

Police said the investigation revealed that the accused allegedly facilitated bank accounts for receiving and transferring proceeds of cyber fraud and earned commissions in return, including through cryptocurrency transactions. The account holder, Parbodh Kumar, was arrested on November 23 for his alleged role in providing his bank account to route cheated money in exchange for commission.

Four mobile phones have been recovered during the investigation. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the syndicate and establish the complete money trail. (ANI)