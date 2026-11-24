Downplaying Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s sharp rebuke over controversial comparisons between Hindu deities, Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said that the yoga guru is an "elder" and a "guardian" to him, framing the criticism as an elder's "blessing." Shastri noted that Ramdev had not named him directly and emphasised the mutual affection they share.

"Swami ji did not take my name. He is very simple in nature. He is a 'mahapurush' (great soul). 'Mahapurush' have a certain nature. But he is ours, however he is. There is affection between us," Dhirendra Shastri said. Accepting Ramdev's reprimand, Shastri added, "He must have felt something and hence must have given this 'aashirwaad' (blessing). This is a blessing. He is elder to me; he is my guardian. He has always given me his affection. I have always seen him as my guardian."

This came after Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday sharply rebuked individuals who make casual or rank-based comparisons between Hindu deities, specifically targeting remarks claiming "Ram mahan hain, Krishna toh tedhe medhe hain". Speaking in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Ramdev denounced the remarks as a breach of religious decorum and called out the speaker with blunt criticism.

"Those who made comparisons between Gods and Goddesses- 'Ram mahan hain, Krishna toh tedhe medhe hain '- later apologised and bowed before Banke Bihari. What did they say later? 'Krishna toh tedhe hi hain.' You have lost it. Hypocrite. I am saying this deliberately; do not speak such things. Nobody in society has the right to say petty things. There is decorum, discipline and protocol for everything," he said. The row began as purported videos of Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, circulated widely on social media, drawing fierce criticism across political and religious spectrums for alleged derogatory comparisons involving Hindu deities.

In the viral video clip, Shastri was purportedly heard saying, "Our God (Ram) stands perfectly straight too. In the temple, he is standing straight as well, and is simple. Your (Krishna) God's name is crooked; he also walks crookedly and stands crookedly too." The remarks, made during an event in Mathura, have triggered widespread outrage, with several leaders demanding an unconditional apology from the Bageshwar Dham chief. (ANI)