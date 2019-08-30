Kenneth Udeze, chairman of Nigerian party, Action Alliance kidnapped - report

Kenneth Udeze, the national chairman of Action Alliance, has been kidnapped by the armed attackers, according to Nigerian media organization Premium Times.

Udeze was kidnapped on Friday morning when he was outside a Zenith Bank branch in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, the digital platform quoted his wife.

According to a statement by Mrs. Udeze, her husband woke up Friday morning and found several text messages indicating heavy withdrawals from his bank accounts that were not authorized.

"After suspecting his account had been hacked, he rushed to the bank to find out what happened," Mrs. Udeze said. "He was with his driver when he was kidnapped outside the Zenith Bank."

The abductors took Udeze away in a black SUV, his wife said. She added that she was on her way to the police station to report the incident.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.