Defence Ministry gives fund projections for 2020-25 to Finance Commission

The Fifteenth Finance Commission, headed by Shri N.K. Singh held a meeting with the Ministry of Defence led by the Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh here today. During the meeting, MoD gave its Fund Projections for the period 2020-2025 which is also the award period of the 15th Finance Commission. The Ministry informed the Commission about the allocated budget for MoD in comparison to the projections made.

MoD officials apprised the Commission that it was exploring a number of alternative sources of funding.

The Finance Commission assured MoD that it would take into consideration all the suggestions made that would help to increase the overall capital space of the Ministry, bring about predictability and help the Ministry in its defense preparedness.

It may be recalled that a notification was brought out by the Ministry of Finance on 29 July 2019 following an Order made by the President of India. By this Order, the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 15th Finance Commission was amended and Paragraph 9A was inserted in the ToR namely: "The Commission shall also examine whether a separate mechanism for funding of defense and internal security ought to be set up, and if so, how such a mechanism could be operationalized."

It is in the follow-up of this revised ToR that today's meeting was held. It was attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Subhash Chandra, Secretary (Ex-Serviceman Welfare) Smt Sanjeevanee Kutty, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary (Defence Finance) Smt Gargi Kaul, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Director General, Coast Guard Shri Krishnaswamy Natarajan and other senior officials of MoD.

(With Inputs from PIB)