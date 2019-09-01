Eight killed after bomb blast hit Farah province of Afghanistan

At least eight people have been killed after a bomb blast hit Farah province of Afghanistan on Sunday, Tolo News reported citing the provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib.

There were around six civilians among those who were killed in the blast that occured Anar Dara district in the western province of Farah.

The eight persons were reportedly traveling in a vehicle when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb and resulted in a blast.

The six civilians dead were family members of District police chief of Anar Dara whereas the other two were the bodyguards of District police chief.

The chief, however, is safe as he was not in the vehicle.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.