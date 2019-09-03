UN expert to visit SA to assess situation concerning people with albinism

The UN Independent Expert on the enjoyment of human rights by people with albinism, Ikponwosa Ero, is expected to visit South Africa to assess the situation concerning people with albinism in the country.

The Independent Expert is mandated by the Human Rights Council to engage in dialogue and consult with States and other relevant stakeholders, including United Nations entities, on the promotion of the rights of people with albinism and their participation in society.

The Independent Expert is also mandated to raise awareness on the rights of people with albinism and to combat stereotypes, prejudices, harmful practices and beliefs that hinder their enjoyment of human rights and participation in society on an equal basis with others.

Ero's visit, which is scheduled from 16 to 26 September 2019, is in line with South Africa's international obligations as a signatory to the Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities (CRPD) to implement the provisions set out under the various Articles in the Convention.

The purpose of her visit is to observe South Africa's situation related to the different mandates of the Special Procedures; monitor South Africa's compliance with international human rights law; and learn from the experience of the country, in particular national policies and programmes established by government to ensure the realisation of human rights for all.

The Special Procedures report annually to the Human Rights Council and a majority of them to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The visit will also allow the Independent Expert to undertake her mandated functions, study closely the human rights situation of people with albinism, and provide recommendations to the government and relevant stakeholders.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)