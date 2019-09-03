Clean-up of Polish section of Druzbha pipeline could take a year -operator tells RIA

The operator of the Polish section of the Druzbha oil pipeline said on Tuesday that it could take up to a year to completely clean its part of the network after a major Russian oil contamination this year, the RIA news agency reported.

About 500,000 tonnes of contaminated oil remain on Polish territory, Polish operator PERN was cited as saying.

