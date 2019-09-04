Mandate of Commission against Impunity in Guatemala successfully wrapped up

After more than 12 years of operation, the mandate of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) successfully wrapped up on Tuesday, having helped the country strengthen its rule of law, according to the UN chief.

Beginning its mandate amidst armed conflict, poverty, and violence, CICIG investigated and prosecuted government corruption and organized crime, rebuilding the people's trust in the country's legal system.

Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his gratitude to CICIG staff "for their professionalism and commitment to assist in the cause of justice".

In a statement, he also said he trusts that "efforts to fight impunity will continue" and expressed the UN's "readiness to continue cooperating with Guatemala in strengthening the rule of law".

Mr. Guterres expects that "the rights of those involved in the fight against impunity in Guatemala will be protected", added the statement.