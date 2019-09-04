International Development News
Govt declares certain individuals as terrorists under Unlawful Activities Act

Earlier when terrorist organizations were banned, the individuals associated with it simply changed names and continued to carry out terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 04-09-2019 17:50 IST
Invoking the recent amendments in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the Central Government has decided to declare the following individuals as terrorists and add their names to Schedule 4 of the Act:

Maulana Masood Azhar: chief, founder and key leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad

Hafiz Muhammad: chief, founder and key leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba/Jamat-ud-Dawa

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: chief operational commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and one of its founder members

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar: runs an international underworld crime syndicate and is involved in perpetrating acts of terror

All of the above are involved in terrorist attacks in India and have been designated as global terrorists under the United Nations.

Earlier when terrorist organizations were banned, the individuals associated with it simply changed names and continued to carry out terrorist activities.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
