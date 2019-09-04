Palm Beach State College campuses to resume operations from Sept 5

All Palm Beach State College campuses will resume regular operations from Thursday, September 5, the officials announced on the verified Twitter account.

The statement said All Palm Beach State College campuses are operational but the regular operations will be starting from September 5.

Due to the continued uncertainty of Hurricane Dorian's projected path, the College had made the decision to close all campuses of Palm Beach State College on Tuesday, September 3, and Wednesday, September 4.

Meanwhile, the recovery operations have begun in the Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian heads for Florida and Carolinas.

Debris extended for miles and floods covered much of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, in what the archipelago's prime minister called one of the worst disasters to ever strike the island nation.

Emergency workers struggled to reach victims as search and rescue operations continued into Wednesday and the scope of the damage and humanitarian crisis unfolded.