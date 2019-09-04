International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

CPJ urges Pope Francis to support protection of human rights in Mozambique

The letter urges Pope Francis to raise these concerns with the government of Mozambique and reiterate to President Filipe Nyusi that journalists, researchers, and lawyers should be free to carry out their work without fear of attacks, intimidation, or harassment. 

Devdiscourse News Desk New York
Updated: 04-09-2019 22:31 IST
CPJ urges Pope Francis to support protection of human rights in Mozambique

The letter urges Pope Francis to raise these concerns with the government of Mozambique and reiterate to President Filipe Nyusi that journalists, researchers, and lawyers should be free to carry out their work without fear of attacks, intimidation, or harassment.  Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Committee to Protect Journalists and 14 other human rights and freedom of expression organizations sent an open letter to Pope Francis yesterday, on the eve of his three-day visit to Mozambique, urging the pontiff to publicly support the protection and promotion of human rights as the country prepares for its general elections on October 15.

The letter notes that there has been an increasing crackdown on human rights in Mozambique, including the January arrest and prolonged detention of community radio journalist Amade Abubacar, the intimidation and harassment of journalists working for Catholic broadcasters during last year's municipal election, the arrest of journalist Estacio Valoi and researcher David Matsinhe in December 2018, and the abduction and assault of journalist and human rights lawyer Ercino de Salema last March.

The letter urges Pope Francis to raise these concerns with the government of Mozambique and reiterate to President Filipe Nyusi that journalists, researchers, and lawyers should be free to carry out their work without fear of attacks, intimidation, or harassment.

(With Inputs from APO)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019