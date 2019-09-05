Stakeholders must come together to resolve violent protests in transport

The Portfolio Committee on Transport has expressed concern with the violent nature of the protests in the transport industry.

Several Trucks have been vandalized and set alight in the past two weeks in several provinces throughout the country.

"Transport is the backbone of our economy, safety on the roads ought to be guaranteed at all times. All stakeholders in the transport industry must come together to resolve the crisis," committee chairperson Mosebenzi Zwane said in a statement, on Wednesday.

Zwane said the protest action could impact negatively on the public transport industry and the South African economy.

The committee has condemned any form of disorder, violence, and vandalism on the roads, although it understands the concerns raised by truck drivers.

