Police arrest three suspects for kidnapping of Amy Lee

Police have arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the kidnapping of Amy Lee de Jager in Vanderbijlpark.

In a statement issued on Thursday, police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the arrests were made during an intelligence-driven operation by members from the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

"Members from the FCS Unit in Vanderbijlpark, assisted by members from the FCS Unit in Vereeniging and Crime Intelligence members, arrested two women aged 27 and 40, as well as a 50-year-old man at their homes in Vanderbijlpark," said Naidoo.

Amy Lee was kidnapped on Monday morning outside Kollegepark Primary School as she was being dropped off by her mother. She was released unharmed by her kidnappers during the early hours of Wednesday morning after the kidnappers knew that the net was closing in on them.

However, the FCS Unit continued with the investigations and arrested the three suspects, one of whom (a female suspect) is known to the parents of Amy Lee.

"I applaud the unwavering commitment shown by the investigators and members of Crime Intelligence in this case.

"These members have worked around the clock ever since Amy Lee's kidnapping was reported to us and such dedication is very encouraging," said National Police Commissioner, General Khehla Sitole.

These three suspects are currently in police custody and they are expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark court by close of business tomorrow.

Naidoo said police were satisfied that they had captured the three main people responsible for the kidnapping of Amy Lee but the possibility of more arrests being effected cannot be ruled out.

"We appeal to anyone who has information on the crime to please contact our Crime Stop number 086 00 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence," he said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)