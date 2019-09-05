Motorists in Cape Town affected by road closures due to WEF

Motorists in Cape Town affected by the various road closures have been urged to use alternatives routes.

The National Treasury on behalf of the South African Government is hosting the World Economic Forum on Africa (WEFA) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from yesterday until tomorrow.

"Due to the WEF that is currently underway at the CTICC, there will be road closures in and around the Cape Town CBD. Motorists and other road users are urged to make use of alternative routes," said National Joint operations spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo.

The closures began today at 6 am until tomorrow at 6 pm.

The following routes will be affected:

FW De Klerk Boulevard at DF Malan Street

F.W. de Klerk Boulevard at corner Heerengracht Street

Lower Long Street at corner FW de Klerk Boulevard

Lower Long Street at Walter Sisulu Avenue

Walter Sisulu Avenue at Lower Long Street

Heerengracht Street at Hertzog Boulevard.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)