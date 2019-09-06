Teacher placed on suspension due to kidnapping allegations

A teacher alleged to be involved in the kidnapping of a learner at Laerskool Kollegepark has been placed on suspension.

"We wish to confirm that the said educator was one of the suspects who were arrested following the said incident. The three suspects are expected to appear in court on 6 September 2019.

"It is encouraging that the said educator has been served with notice of suspension," said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Amy'Leigh de Jager was snatched from her mother's car in front of Laerskool Kollegepark on Monday.

The six-year-old pupil was found on Tuesday morning after her kidnappers released her unharmed.

The Grade RR teacher was arrested with two other suspects by police.

In a statement issued on Thursday morning, police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said the arrests were made during an intelligence-driven operation by members from the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit.

Lesufi expressed disappointment at the teacher's alleged involvement.

"It is regrettable that someone entrusted with the safety of our learners is allegedly implicated in such a despicable deed. We strongly condemn any acts of educator misconduct, which seek to undermine our learning institutions," said Lesufi.

While the MEC dispelled rumors that the suspected teacher taught Amy'Leigh, he confirmed that the teacher taught at her school.

Lesufi assured parents that additional security measures are being implemented at school.

