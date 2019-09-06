Defence Ministers of India and ROK review bilateral defense co-operation

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh held talks with Minister of National Defence of Republic of Korea (ROK), Mr. Jeong Kyeongdoo, on the second day of his three-day visit to ROK, in Seoul on September 5, 2019. During the talks, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed bilateral defense co-operation. The Ministers noted that defense co-operation lies at the heart of the Special Strategic Partnership between India and ROK. They discussed the ongoing co-operation at Service-to-Service level and prospects for enhanced co-operation between defense industries of India and Korea. The two Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Two major agreements to further defense educational exchanges and extend logistical support to each other's Navies were signed. The agreements will help enhance defense co-operation between the two countries.

Shri Rajnath Singh also paid homage at the National Cemetery of Korea to the brave martyrs who had laid down their lives for the Korean nation. He also visited the War Memorial to which he presented a copy of the citation received by the Indian 60th Para Field Hospital for its exceptional contributions during the Korean War.

