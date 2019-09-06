Cabinet calls for imposition of maximum sentence for GBV perpetrators

Cabinet has called for the imposition of the maximum sentence for perpetrators of gender-based violence.

In a statement on Friday, issued following its fortnightly meeting on Wednesday, Cabinet said it joins the nation in mourning the killings, rape, and abuse of women by men that continue to take place in the country.

"These horrific attacks on women reflects our collective failure to respond to the cries of the most vulnerable in our midst.

"At its core is the manifestation of a profound lack of adequate response to the continued daily violation of babies, children, the elderly, women living with disabilities, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender/transsexual, intersex, and queer/questioning community and migrant women," said Cabinet.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside Parliament in Cape Town this week following the brutal murder of Uyinene Mrwetyana, as well as others such as Leighandre Jegels, Nolunde Vumsindo, Meghan Cremer, Jess Hess, Ayakha Jiyane and her three siblings and all women and children who have died.

The Cabinet meeting was temporarily adjourned and a delegation of Ministers from the ordinary sitting met with the protestors.

Notwithstanding the fact that there is a high conviction rate (74%) of gender-based violence and over 4 000 perpetrators who have received life sentences, more still needs to be done. "One woman killed, raped and abused is one too many," Cabinet said.

An inter-ministerial committee has been established that will work together with civil society to bring an end to gender-based violence.

"This committee will mobilize society as a whole against the phenomenon of GBV, and regularly update Cabinet and the public on its efforts to curb GBV. The committee will ensure that families and victims of GBV are supported," said Cabinet in the statement.

This committee consists of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu; Minister of Police Bheki Cele; Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor; Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula; Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola; Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo, Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu and Minister of in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

Cabinet called on all sectors of society, particularly men, to stand up against those who continue rape, abuse and kill women in society.

"Churches and religious leaders should take a firm stand and use their leadership and influence in communities to build positive social cohesion against GBV.

"The media should actively contribute towards addressing harmful social norms and beliefs that drive GBV while business leaders should address all forms of violence in the workplace and support our national efforts to eradicate GBV.

"Cabinet believes that it is only when society as a whole work together that we can end GBV and the killing of women."

Cabinet further made a call to the South African society to ensure that the boy child is raised in a manner that respects the rights of all people, especially women in society. The boy child must be "raised to know that women are their equals and not subordinates to be subjected to all sorts of abuse that end up in them being killed".

In following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement last night, the National Register of Sexual Offences will be placed before Parliament for consideration for an amendment to the Sexual Offences Act.

These amendments will ensure that the register is extended to cover offenders who have committed any sexual offense, as it stands currently the register is limited to only individuals who are convicted and sentenced for violating a minor or an individual who is mentally disabled.

At its meeting on Wednesday, Cabinet reflected on the progress made on the implementation of the Declaration of the Presidential Summit Against GBV and Femicide held in Centurion on 1 and 2 November 2018 to develop a national plan of action against GBV.

An Interim Structure was established in January 2019 comprising of representatives of civil society networks and government departments. A draft National Strategic Plan has been developed, which is based on consultative meetings, which build on the adopted Declaration.

Consultations are underway across the country and will result in the envisaged National GBV and Femicide Council, which will be provided with the necessary resources to drive the anti GBV program.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)