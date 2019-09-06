Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to clear protests

Hong Kong police have fired rubber bullets on protesters in an attempt to clear protests, according to media reports. Demonstrations are continuing in Hong Kong despite Carrie Lam's assurance the controversial extradition bill will be withdrawn.

Protesters have put forward 5 demands, one of which was the withdrawal of the extradition bill, and they insist that all demands should be met.

Hong Kong has been choked by several weeks of protests that turned violent and various instances and forces the administration to shut down the international airport more than once. Protests started with much of Hong Kong opposing to the extradition bill but now have expanded into a wider pro-democracy call and a rejection of attempts by Beijing to curtail the freedoms of the semi-autonomous territory.