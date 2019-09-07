International Development News
Erdogan slams US for sending weapons to North Syria

Devdiscourse News Desk Istanbul
Updated: 07-09-2019 21:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday has slammed the United States for sending "over 30,000 weapon-laden trucks" to North Syria, Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency has reported.

It is not immediately clear which weapon-laden trucks Erdogan was talking about.

Northwestern Syria has been a hotspot for fighting between rebel and government forces in recent days with a heavy death toll until a Russian-brokered ceasefire has stopped months of fighting. The Idlib region saw a lull in air raids that have been pounding rebel-held territory after Russia's defense ministry announced on August 30 that Syrian forces would unilaterally cease-fire in a "de-escalation zone" brokered two years ago.

Rebels say although the heavy airstrikes by Russian and Syrian jets have stopped since the ceasefire, heavy shelling on rebel-held villages and towns continue to force thousands of civilians to leave to the safety of areas closer to the Turkish border.

COUNTRY : Turkey
