Gorakhpur bound IndiGo plane makes emergency landing at Varanasi Airport

A Gorakhpur bound IndiGo plane had to make an emergency landing at Varanasi Airport today on Sunday, according to news agency ANI UP.

IndiGo Airbus 320 Neo aircraft made an emergency due to technical glitch in the aircraft.

The flight was flying from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur.

Gorakhpur bound IndiGo Airbus 320 Neo aircraft made an emergency landing at Varanasi Airport today, due to technical glitch in the aircraft. The flight was flying from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/azq16TB9Ba — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 8, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.