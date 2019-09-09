Zia Saraj appointed as new acting chief of Afghan Intelligence agency

Ahmad Zia Saraj has been appointed as the new acting chief of Afghanistan's primary intelligence agency- National Directorate of Security (NDS), according to local media reports.

Ajmal Abedi has been appointed as the new operational deputy of the Afghan intelligence agency.

While speaking at his introduction ceremony, the new NDS chief has vowed to work tirelessly for the people of Afghanistan. Saraj has said citizens have a major role in maintaining security in the country.

Saraj is replacing Mohammad Masoum Stanikzai who resigned from the post last week amid the rising number of civilian casualties.

During the ceremony, Afghan President Ghani said he is ready for sacrifice but he will not bargain over the republic system, Afghan security forces, and the basic rights of Afghans.

He said that election is the only solution for "the inherited crisis" of the past four decades. He further added that Afghan forces have a duty to pave the ground for an inclusive, free, and fair election for the people of Afghanistan.

While addressing at the introduction ceremony of Zia Saraj as the new head of Afghanistan intelligence agency, Stanikzai said Taliban should sit in one table with the Afghan government and resolve the issue of Afghanistan with the regional countries and the world.

The former National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief Mohammad Masoom Stanikzai resigned on Thursday last week amid the rising number of civilian casualties in the country.

The decision came a day after the Jalalabad raid where four civilians were killed.

The Special Forces of the 02 Unit conducted a night operation in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province and killed four brothers during the raid on Wednesday night last week.

The locals and relatives told the local media the brothers were innocent civilians and did not have any links with any terrorist organization.