World Bank and Da Nang city partner to promote sustainable, inclusive growth

World Bank Hanoi
Updated: 09-09-2019 22:58 IST
“This dynamic city is rapidly evolving and so is our partnership,” said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam.  Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The World Bank and Da Nang City People's Committee today agreed to uplift their partnership to further promote competitive, sustainable and inclusive growth in Da Nang.

They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to this effect, laying the foundation for a comprehensive partnership in which Da Nang can better tap into the World Bank's global knowledge, financial resources and convening power to tackle many urban challenges facing a fast-growing city.

As the regional economic hub and international gateway in Vietnam's central region, Da Nang has registered impressive growth in the manufacturing sector and increasingly in service-oriented industries (tourism, trade and finance, and logistics). At the same time, new challenges have emerged, notably fast urbanization and climate change, prompting a reconsideration of development approaches.

"This dynamic city is rapidly evolving and so is our partnership," said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam. "Da Nang will be a front-runner for urban efficiency and resilience and a destination for innovation. We are excited to bring our partnership to the next level, thus accompanying the city in this process."

Further co-operation activities are expected in the areas of integrated socio-economic planning, public finance management, sustainable urban development (transport, energy, water, and sanitation), environmental protection, and building a competitive workforce.

The two sides will establish a platform to conduct regular and strategic discussions, share knowledge and lessons learned, and pool and leverage resources and expertise.

The World Bank's long-standing collaboration with Da Nang City has been expanding from an initial focus on basic infrastructure to a multi-sectoral approach that emphasizes integration and coordination across institutions. To date, World Bank loans and credits to Da Nang total approximately US$500 million.

COUNTRY : Vietnam
