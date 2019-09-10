Nigeria bans Ashura procession for IMN members; urges others to maintain peace

Nigeria police have imposed a ban on processions for members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) on Tuesday, non-IMN Muslims, however, are free to carry out the annual "Ashura" procession, according to official sources. Nigerian police said that they are making sure than non-IMN Muslims are not deprived of their freedom of religion, worship, and peaceful assembly.

The announcement comes amid reports of violence during Ashura processions in Nigeria. According to local media, IMN members and security forces clashed during processions on Tuesday and at least 3 people were killed in the fighting.

Nigerian police also urged general public to carry on with their day and assured that the police force is doing everything in its capacity to maintain law and order in the country.