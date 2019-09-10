International Development News
Development News Edition
Vice President Naidu greets people on eve of Onam

In a message, he said that Onam is celebrated to honor the memory of the legendary King of Kerala, Mahabali, whose reign is believed to have brought peace and prosperity to the kingdom.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 10-09-2019 19:09 IST
The colorful festival of flowers is an occasion for family and friends to get together and indulge in traditional games, music, and dancing and partake in a grand feast, the ‘Onasadya’, he added. Image Credit: ANI

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted people on the eve of the auspicious festival, Onam. In a message, he said that Onam is celebrated to honor the memory of the legendary King of Kerala, Mahabali, whose reign is believed to have brought peace and prosperity to the kingdom. The colorful festival of flowers is an occasion for family and friends to get together and indulge in traditional games, music, and dancing and partake in a grand feast, the 'Onasadya', he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

COUNTRY : India
