Takhar airstrikes: At least 40 Taliban militants including 5 commanders killed

At least 40 Taliban militants, including 5 senior commanders, were killed in airstrikes conducted on Tuesday night, local officials have told Ariana News. It is not yet clear if the airstrikes were conducted by Afghanistan security forces or NATO-led coalition forces.

An Army source revealed to Xinhua that the airstrikes in Afghanistan's Takhar were conducted on specific inputs and hijacked military vehicles were also destroyed in the operation.

Takhar has witnessed heavy clashes between security forces and Taliban in early September when militants took control of neighboring Yangi Qala district.