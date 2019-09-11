Gauteng MEC Lesufi shocked at death of learner after being stabbed

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed shock at the death of a 17-year-old grade 10 learner who died after being stabbed by a fellow learner at Tokelo Secondary School in Evaton.

It is alleged that two male learners started a fight over a cell phone, which resulted in the 14-year-old suspect stabbing the deceased with a knife in the chest. The victim died on the scene.

Evaton police arrested the suspect, who is a grade 9 learner, and are currently investigating a murder case.

The department dispatched officials from its psycho-social unit to render counseling services to the learners, teachers and all affected by the incident.

In another incident involving the tragic death of a learner, the MEC has sent his condolences to the family.

According to the department, an eight-year-old autistic learner from Johannesburg Autism School was traveling to school with his 51-year-old father on a motorcycle.

The pair were hit by a Rea-Vaya Bus at the intersection of Empire and Joubert Road. They were both unfortunately declared dead on the scene.

"We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to both families and the school community. May they find comfort in knowing that we too share their pain and sorrow," said Lesufi.

The police are investigating the matter.

Psycho-Social Unit services were also dispatched to all affected by the incident.

The department has appealed to all drivers to be always cautious when driving and observe the road signs at all times to avoid senseless deaths.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)