Updated: 11-09-2019 16:56 IST
Classes for Pine Richland High & Middle School canceled due to bomb threat

A bomb threat was reported at Pine Richland School District in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, according to a KDKA TV journalist Meghan Schiller.

All the classes for the high school and middle school have been canceled for today because of the threat.

According to a statement by the school officials, all other classes for other schools in the district will go on as scheduled.

The statement read, "Please be aware that Pine-Richland School District activated its safety response team after a specific bomb threat was received this morning regarding Pine-Richland High School and Pine-Richland Middle School.

"The Northern Regional Police Department has been contacted to complete a threat assessment. Canine units will be brought to the high school and middle school to assess the situation.

"As a result, Pine-Richland High School and Pine-Richland Middle School will be CLOSED today for students and staff.

All other schools will be in session and run on a regular schedule."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

