Unnao HP gas tank explosion: Nearby villages evacuated; trains halted

A gas tank Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Plant in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao has exploded, according to media reports. Nearby villages have been evacuated after the explosion at HP's gas tank in Unnao as a precautionary measure. There are no immediate reports of any casualties.

In the visuals being shared on social media, plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the facility and firefighters are trying to bring the fire under control at Unnao HP plant. The explosion happened due to valve leakage at the plant.

Video: A gas tank exploded at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation plant in Dahi Chowki area near Kanpur-Lucknow highway in Unnao district. pic.twitter.com/qy6oQamMrk — TOI Lucknow News (@TOILucknow) September 12, 2019

A high alert has been sounded in 4-5 kilometeres of the area surrounding the HP plant. Some media reports also suggest that nearby highways have been closed to the public. It should be noted that the National Highway 27 or Kanpur-Lucknow road is only about 1.5 km away from the plant. It was not immediately clear if the highway is closed as well.

The authorities have halted several trains on Lucknow-Kanpur route following the Unnao HP gas tank blast including Kanpur Shatabdi train, Zee News reported. Other trains include Jhansi Passenger passenger, Unnao-LTT train, Unnao to Ajgain trains.

UPDATE: At least 4 employees were injured in the gas tank blast at HP's plant in Unnao.

Further details about the Unnao HP gas tank explosion are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.