Rudrashila expedition organised to mark 75th Kalidhar Battalion raising day

The white water Rafting Expedition christened 'RUDRASHILA' being undertaken by Kalidhar Battalion under the aegis of Battle Axe Division was Flagged Off on 11 September 2019 at Jaisalmer Military station by Major General T K Aich, General Officer Commanding Battle Axe Division.

The expedition christened 'Rudrashila' has been organised to commemorate the 75th Raising day of the Kalidhar Battalion. 'Rudrashila' takes its name from the famed Rudraprayag tributary of the Ganges River in the Mountains of Uttarakhand. 'Kalidhar Battalion' was raised on 01 November 1943 and has participated in all major operations of the Indian Army including two overseas assignments in Korea in 1953 and UN peacekeeping mission in Congo in 2005-06.

The expedition team led by Major Ravi Kant Gaurav comprising of two Officers, Four Junior Commissioned Officers and 18 Soldiers will cover a total distance of 140 kilometers from Rudraprayag to Rishikesh over some of the most difficult and dangerous rapids in mighty Ganges River. The expedition will be conducted from 01 October to 04 October 2019.

Major General Tarun Kumar Aich expressed that such expeditions display the spirit of adventure, teamwork, leadership, and ability to discharge operational tasks under stress, which are the bedrock of the Indian Army. He also highlighted the need to spread awareness towards ' Preservation of River Eco-system' in line with the 'Namami Gange Initiative' as well as tremendous potential for water sports and eco-tourism which would provide a sustainable source of income to the locals.

The General Officer concluded by lauding the expedition team for the exceptional rafting experience gained over the past few months through training at various Army aqua nodes and wished them success for the expedition.

