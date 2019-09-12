Ongoing projects and new proposals discussed in Governing Council meeting

During the 34th Governing Council meeting, RDSO made a presentation on the status of three important ongoing projects (Dedicated Test Track, Switchover to UIC (International Union of Railways) 518 method of testing and Development of Instrumented Measuring Wheel) and 10 new project proposals. Detailed discussions were made on these during the meeting.

In the 34th meeting of the Governing Council, Chairman Railway Board Shri V. K. Yadav, who is also the Chairman of the Governing Council, was present in the meeting along with Member Traction Sri Rajesh Tiwari, Member Rolling Stock Sri Rajesh Agarwal, Member Engineering Sri. Vishvwsh Choube, Finance Commissioner Sri Vijay Kumar, Member Staff Sri Manoj Pande and AM (Planning) Sri Piyush Agarwal, DG/RDSO Sri Virendra Kumar and other Senior Officers of Rly. Board and RDSO. Member Traffic joined the meeting on Video Conference.

CRB in his address appreciated various efforts made by RDSO in recent past, particularly in the area of the vendor registration procedure, which has been streamlined and made fast and transparent and totally online. He said RDSO has done good work but there is scope for improvement. He said that the need of the times is a quantum jump in technology, not incremental. He stressed on increasing speeds of trains, mentioning about recently sanctioned 160 kmph upgradation project on Delhi – Howrah and Delhi Mumbai routes.

During the day, CRB also inaugurated newly commissioned Vendor Lounge, newly renovated Signal Laboratory and the renovated Badminton Hall.

