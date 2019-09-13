International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Des Moines: Explosion on Arthur Avenue forces dozens of family out of homes

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 13-09-2019 15:59 IST
Des Moines: Explosion on Arthur Avenue forces dozens of family out of homes

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An explosion on Arthur Avenue in Des Moines has forced dozens of families out of their homes, KCCI News reporter Tommie Clark reported on her verified Twitter account.

A house has been leveled as a result of the incident that occured on 1100 block Arthur Avenue southwest of Grandview University.

All homes have been evacuated throughout the city block surrounding 1100 Arthur.

The officials from the Des Moines have got ahold of the owner of the house that was leveled and they believe no one was inside.

MidAmerican Energy Company is on the scene working to get the gas shut off/ plugging holes.

According to the Des Moines Fire Department, everyone is fine.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019