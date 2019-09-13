Des Moines: Explosion on Arthur Avenue forces dozens of family out of homes

An explosion on Arthur Avenue in Des Moines has forced dozens of families out of their homes, KCCI News reporter Tommie Clark reported on her verified Twitter account.

A house has been leveled as a result of the incident that occured on 1100 block Arthur Avenue southwest of Grandview University.

All homes have been evacuated throughout the city block surrounding 1100 Arthur.

The officials from the Des Moines have got ahold of the owner of the house that was leveled and they believe no one was inside.

MidAmerican Energy Company is on the scene working to get the gas shut off/ plugging holes.

According to the Des Moines Fire Department, everyone is fine.

BREAKING: What looks like a house explosion has forced dozens of families out of their homes on Arthur Ave. SW of Grandview Univ. A home is leveled. @DSMFireDept believes everyone is ok & is working on getting @KCCINews details now! pic.twitter.com/o72StV8E2D — Tommie Clark (@TommieClarkKCCI) September 13, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.