8 Taliban and 2 IS members killed in overnight operations

As many as eight members of the Taliban and two members of the Islamic State (IS) were killed during overnight operations in Afghanistan, according to two statements released on September 13 by the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan.

The statement by the ministry said eight Taliban terrorists were killed and three others were injured in an overnight operation carried out by General Command of Police Special Units (GCPSU) in Baraki Barak district of Logar.

The GCPSU seized two rifles, two magnetic bombs, two radio handsets, two motorcycles and some amount of ammunition and Improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Meanwhile, another statement by the ministry said, two members of IS who were suicide bombers were killed during an overnight joint operation by GCPSU and National Directorate of Security (NDS).

As many as seven suspects were also arrested during the operation that was launched in PD 17, Kabul city.

Four rifles, seven hand grenades, two vehicles, one computer, and several cell phones were also seized by the joint forces.