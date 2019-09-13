New Community Radio Stations to become operational within next six months

Union Minister Shri Prakash Javadekar today announced that 118 new Community Radio Stations (CRS) are in the process of being set-up.

The approved list of applicants having been granted Letter of Intent for setting up CRS includes 16 from Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts, 6 from most LWE affected districts, 25 from coastal districts, 17 from Aspirational Districts, 3 from North-East and 2 from Jammu and Kashmir. Applications from NGOs, Educational Institutions - both private and public, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras have been granted approvals. It is expected that these Community Radio Stations will become operational within the next six months.

Community Radio Stations act as essential communication channels for enhancing the last mile of the outreach of government. Plans are underway to ensure the expansion of the community radio network to each district of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)