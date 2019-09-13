International Development News
Suspicious package reported at federal courthouse in Bridgeport

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 13-09-2019 20:57 IST
Suspicious package reported at federal courthouse in Bridgeport

A suspicious package has been reported at the federal courthouse at 915 Lafayette Boulevard in Bridgeport, according to Bridgeport Police.

The officials said the State Police Department and Federal Marshals are handling the incident.

Bridgeport police and firefighters are also at the scene to assist.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United States
