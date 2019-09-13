Suspicious package reported at federal courthouse in Bridgeport

A suspicious package has been reported at the federal courthouse at 915 Lafayette Boulevard in Bridgeport, according to Bridgeport Police.

The officials said the State Police Department and Federal Marshals are handling the incident.

Bridgeport police and firefighters are also at the scene to assist.

Suspicious package reported at 915 Lafayette at the Federal Courthouse. State PD and Federal Marshals handling the incident. #BPD and #BFD on scene to assist as needed. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) September 13, 2019

