International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

IEA says oil markets 'well supplied' after attack in Saudi Arabia

Reuters
Updated: 14-09-2019 23:07 IST
IEA says oil markets 'well supplied' after attack in Saudi Arabia

The international energy watchdog said that the global oil markets are for now "well supplied with ample commercial stocks." Image Credit: Twitter (@IEA)

The International Energy Agency said on Saturday it is closely monitoring the situation in Saudi Arabia following drone attacks on oil production facilities in the country. The international energy watchdog said that the global oil markets are for now "well supplied with ample commercial stocks."

"We are in contact with Saudi authorities as well as a major producer and consumer nations," the IEA said in a statement. The IEA did not mention plans to release emergency oil stocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019