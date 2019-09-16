Australia: Gold Coast road closed amid reports of 'bomb'

A big section of Gold Coast road in Australia was closed to the public on Monday as bomb squad investigates a "pipe bomb", according to local media reports. Heavy police presence could be seen in the area and the northbound lanes of Bermuda street had been closed.

Emergency crews were called to Bermuda Street at around 1:00 pm local time. The road is usually busy during the time and significant delays are expected.

Local media platforms reported that it was identified by an individual who later called the police and quick response by the crew avoided any injuries. The lanes were closed for a few hours.